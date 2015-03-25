Case Study: Eating This Will Boost Your Libido

One woman found a way to boost her sex drive way beyond acceptable levels, according to a case study published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine.

A woman who ate four pounds of soy for nearly one month ended up suffering from persistent sexual arousal syndrome, according to the study.

People with persistent sexual arousal syndrome often suffer from continual arousal in the pelvic region and must masturbate to release the pressure.

The woman, who was 44-years-old, suffered from PAS for 5 - 6 months. She had to masturbate an average of 15 times a day.

After modifying her diet and receiving counseling for about one month, the patient’s menstrual difficulties and sexual complaints disappeared.

Authors of the report suggested that the increased consumption of phytoestrogens, which mimic the female hormone estrogen, from soy may be responsible for the woman’s persistent sexual arousal syndrome.

