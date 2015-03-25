Carrie Fisher Enters the No Spin Zone

This is a partial transcript from The O'Reilly Factor, January 21, 2004 that has been edited for clarity

BILL O'REILLY, HOST: In the "Back of the Book" tonight, Carrie Fisher is the daughter of Eddie Fisher (search) and Debbie Reynolds (search). As you may know, she's an accomplished actress and author, forever branded in my brain as Princess Leia, her first film "Star Wars." She doesn't like to hear that, but I was a kid and it turned me into a heterosexual immediately. Ms. Fisher has a book out, a novel called "The Best Awful." And here she is.

I mean there's a million books out there. Very tough sell these days. And take it from me, I know. What would I learn investing money and time in your book?

CARRIE FISHER, ACTRESS/AUTHOR: Well, it's a sequel to a book I wrote called "Postcards From the Edge" which is about...

O'REILLY: A very successful Meryl Streep (search) film.

FISHER: Yes. Well, it's about Suzanne Vale, an actress in Hollywood, who's the daughter of a celebrity, who gets left by a man for a man.

O'REILLY: OK. So you're dumped for a...

FISHER: It's not -- it's very different from me.

O'REILLY: No, it isn't.

FISHER: Oh, I'm sorry. It isn't.

O'REILLY: That's what happened to you.

FISHER: It's what happened to me. Yes.

O'REILLY: But look -- all right. So I'm going to get this story, and I'm going to -- some guy leaves you for another guy, and -- I mean he's crazy and -- I wouldn't have done it.

Thank you.

O'REILLY: But what am I going to learn?

FISHER: Well, you're going to learn what it's like for then -- Suzanne goes off her bipolar medication to find a straight guy.

O'REILLY: Yes.

FISHER: That's how you do it, isn't it?

O'REILLY: I have no idea.

FISHER: I turned you straight when I got in the outfit in the third "Star Wars."

O'REILLY: You bet you did. Right. But I didn't have much -- you didn't have to coax me too much. I was pretty much there.

FISHER: That's why I have to taking the bipolar medicine and throw it away now.

O'REILLY: So this is basically an adventure through this Hollywood labyrinth, all right, and I think that's going to do well. People are interested in that. Now let me -- let me talk about you. You do a show on Oxygen...

FISHER: Yes.

O'REILLY: ... the babe channel, right?

FISHER: The babe channel. That's right.

O'REILLY: Yes, I cruise through that once in a while because I like...

FISHER: See, you like babes.

O'REILLY: ... babes. I like babes.

FISHER: I heard you...

O'REILLY: All right, but...

FISHER: I made you heterosexual.

O'REILLY: I saw you and Susan Sarandon together...

FISHER: OK.

O'REILLY: .. and I was very confused.

FISHER: Were you? OK.

O'REILLY: Let's roll the clip.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

FISHER: I say to Bill O'Reilly, gets a lot of llama.

SUSAN SARANDON, ACTRESS: Get a -- get him a llama?

FISHER: A whole lot of llama...

SARANDON: A whole lot of llama?

FISHER: ... has been given on your behalf.

SARANDON: So kill him with kindness.

FISHER: Yes. No. No. Send Bill O'Reilly a bunch of bees, llamas and pigs and goats.

SARANDON: Yes, yes. And meanwhile, these people will be starting a whole new life...

FISHER: People will benefit.

SARANDON: ... sending their kids to school because they now can afford it.

FISHER: And -- you know, because he loves bleeding-heart liberals...

SARANDON: Yes.

FISHER: ... and bees.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

FISHER: Don't -- that's not -- that's not confusing at all.

O'REILLY: What was -- what was that all about?

FISHER: Well, she has charity where people send people llamas and bees.

O'REILLY: Llamas?

FISHER: Don't you think that -- people have done -- that does a lot of people some good through her charity, and, in the meantime, you get llamas and bees and bunnies.

O'REILLY: All right, but I never got any llamas.

FISHER: Well, that's very upsetting.

O'REILLY: But why would I want a llama, and what good is that going to do somebody to get?

FISHER: Well, you don't know until you get it.

O'REILLY: So Susan...

FISHER: It might -- you know...

O'REILLY: ... Sarandon's sending people llamas? What if they don't want a llama? She sends it anyway?

FISHER: Well, I think what you do is...

O'REILLY: Hey, get that llama off my lawn!

FISHER: ... you pay for the llama, and these people get...

O'REILLY: All right.

FISHER: ... a lot of -- all right.

O'REILLY: With all due respect, Ms. Fisher, I had no idea what you guys were talking about there, but I suspect I'm not looked upon with favor by the Hollywood community. Am I correct?

FISHER: I think you're misunderstand. I think you're misunderstood and you've got to come out there. They don't know that you love...

O'REILLY: The real me?

FISHER: They don't know the real, cuddly you.

O'REILLY: Right.

FISHER: Your inner child.

O'REILLY: They don't know that.

FISHER: They don't know about that. You, Bill, that loves disco music.

O'REILLY: Right. That's true. You read my book. That's true.

FISHER: They don't know that, and, if they knew that, I think there would be a lot of...

O'REILLY: Even Susan Sarandon? You think she would embrace...

FISHER: We'd be -- all be at the airport sobbing and playing disco music, Donna Somer, cheering come in.

O'REILLY: As me -- as me and the llama left...

FISHER: And she -- well...

O'REILLY: ... to go back to New York.

FISHER: Both. Leaving and coming in. Leaving and coming in.

O'REILLY: But really -- they really don't like me out there, do they?

FISHER: They don't like your politics, some of them.

O'REILLY: Which are what? I'm an independent.

FISHER: I thought you were conservative.

O'REILLY: On?

FISHER: That's what my mother told me.

O'REILLY: Your mother, Debbie Reynolds.

FISHER: My mother, Debbie Reynolds.

O'REILLY: She loves me, though, right?

FISHER: She does love you.

O'REILLY: Right. I would have been really good in the '40s and '50s.

FISHER: You're still good! My mother is -- they're still running around, the conservatives...

O'REILLY: She's still a babe.

FISHER: ... and my mother's still a babe, and it's not just my mother who's a babe.

O'REILLY: But Susan Sarandon -- she -- I'm not going to win her over, am I?

FISHER: You're not going to win Susan, and the other conservatives golf a lot. So you're going to have to go visit them.

O'REILLY: All right. I think you guys are reading me wrong, but that's OK. We want everybody to buy your book "The Best Awful." And we really appreciate you coming in here, Ms. Fisher. Nice to see you.

FISHER: Thank you. It's been a pleasure.

O'REILLY: I really -- thanks a lot for the Princess Leia deal.

FISHER: Oh, thank you for turning straight. I turned the other guy gay.

O'REILLY: Yes, it wasn't -- it wasn't turning.

FISHER: This is a pleasure.

O'REILLY: I think I was always there, but it was -- encouraged me.

FISHER: Oh, that's good, too.

