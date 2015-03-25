And now the most absorbing two minutes in television, the latest from the wartime grapevine:

Rules In Terror 'Game?'

A senior Israeli security official says Palestinian terror groups have the ability to carry out chemical attacks in Israel (search) but don't do it because they know -- "it would be considered breaking all the rules of the game."

Unlike what the Jerusalem Post calls -- "conventional Palestinian suicide bombings" that kill about a dozen or so people, chemical attacks could kill hundreds or thousands of people at a time. The security officer says dangerous chemical materials are readily available at scores of factories, notably milk factories, across Israel.

Support Our Troops...Bring Them Home?

A new FOX News opinion dynamics poll shows that 54 percent of Americans say the war in Iraq is part of the larger war on terrorism. Thirty-four percent disagree.

In addition, the poll shows that nearly half of Americans think the best way to show support for U.S. troops in Iraq is to bring them home now. Still, 62 percent of Americans say the right thing to do in Iraq is -- "finish the job" and not bring the troops home now.

Can't Make Up Your Mind?

And speaking of that, French Foreign Minister Dominique de Villepin (search) -- an outspoken war critic who last month called on U.S. troops to withdraw from Iraq within -- "a matter of months" -- now says a U.S. pullout would be -- "catastrophic," adding that it would -- "absolutely not correspond to the demands of the situation."

De Villepin is instead calling for -- "an approach that will truly allow the Iraqis to take their destiny in hand."

Drawing It Out Further

As we noted Tuesday, Washington state Republican Congressman George Nethercutt published ads in his state's newspapers complaining the Seattle Post Intelligencer had distorted comments on postwar Iraq. The paper quoted him as saying postwar Iraq is a -- "better and more important story than losing a couple of soldiers every day." The paper left off the rest of the sentence: -- "which heaven forbid, is awful."

The paper responded to the ads by -- for the second time -- attacking Nethercutt, accusing him of having a -- "callow, shallow position." The paper also published a cartoon, which shows Nethercutt interrupting a soldier's funeral to demand the minister -- "tell us the good news from Iraq."

— FOX News' Michael Levine contributed to this report