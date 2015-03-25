Can't Make This Up

Golf Cart Getaway

Think you can outrun a cop car — in a golf cart? One South Dakota woman thought she could yesterday. Of course, she was drunk! Tawanna Martin of Rapid City, S.D., was arrested last night after driving a golf cart home from a party. When authorities noticed Ms. Martin attempting to merge in traffic, they put on their emergency lights. Instead of pulling over, the woman tried to make a getaway in the cart. Eventually she realized she wasn’t getting away and pulled over. As if getting a DUI isn’t embarrassing enough, imagine having to explain it was in a golf cart!

Mistaken Identity

Ever wonder if you have a twin out there somewhere? Well if you do you better hope they don’t commit a crime, otherwise you might end up taking the fall. Amanda Sylvester found this out the hard way when she was arrested for a crime she didn’t commit. The 17 year old spent a full week in jail before the correct suspect was arrested. Kacey Schildhauer, 19, of North Platte, Neb., was finally arrested and charged with drug possession and aiding a robbery. The reason for the mix-up? The girls look remarkably alike. The North Platte Police Department says they were simply going on the description they were given, and are incredibly sorry for their mistake.

Wedgie Worries

A wedgie costing a high school football team the big game? That’s right! Wittier Vocational Technical High School in Haverhill, Mass., is benching some of their football players for giving teammates wedgies. The school says these individuals violated a “no hazing” policy set in place at the school. The players say that their actions had nothing to do with hazing, they were just joking around. If these players are suspended it could mean a loss for the football team this weekend — which determines if the team will make the playoffs. I bet the coach didn’t see this play coming!

I also wanted to include some of the e-mails you have been sending me:

Regarding the school that kicks an individual off the team for giving wedgies. Kids cannot be kids anymore. Even they have to be politically correct. Public schools are just going too far. It is just nuts!



Idaho State Senator Skip Brandt

At an age when boys are so self-conscious about how others think of them, nothing is more humiliating, and need I say uncomfortable, than a wedgie. It’s not just an act, it’s the fact that it goes all around the school and you are on the humiliating side of the prank.



Dwight, Cuba, NM

In regard to the wedgie-giving football players, please understand that what may be funny at home could be a form of bullying when done at school. We have to make sure that kids feel safe and comfortable when they are in our care. That includes football practice.



Bud, Hideaway, TX

I just wanted to say how much I thought of the Obsession program. I just hope the rest of the country understands how large the problem really is. I think radical Islam and legal/illegal immigration are two of the most important issues facing us in this country.



Jim, New Fairfield, CT

Thank you for doing the show on radical Islam. If America doesn’t wake up we will lose this country. The only way to save our country is through knowledge of the enemy.



Craig, Palmer, AK

The woman who drowned her children should have a procedure to prevent further pregnancies before she is given her freedom. Trust me, she will disappear from the radar screen and will procreate again, with more children suffering horrible deaths.



Ellen, Alpine, TX

I can’t believe anyone would let this woman out on the streets again! I’ll never believe she could get well in just two years. What’s going to happen when she murders someone else’s kids? May God look after the children she comes in contact with in the future.



Peggy, Talbotton, GA

E.D.

