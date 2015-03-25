Canada Court Paves the Way for Thai Banker's Extradition

The Supreme Court of Canada has turned down fugitive Thai banker Rakesh Saxena's request to hear his case, paving the way for his immediate extradition.

Saxena has been fighting extradition to Thailand for 13 years to avoid facing charges he embezzled US$88 million from a Bangkok bank. Thailand alleges the fraud played a role in the bank's 1995 collapse and the Asian financial crisis of the late 1990s.

The Supreme Court of Canada declined to hear an appeal of his deportation order Thursday, ending one of the longest extradition fights in Canadian history.

Thai police in British Columbia are expected to return Saxena to Thailand where prosecutors have over 20 cases pending against Saxena.