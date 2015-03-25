Can Smells Drive People Mad?

The scent of chocolate chip cookies or that significant other can awaken the senses in some while driving others mad, Reuters reports.

Psychology professor Rachel Herz of Brown University has studied the impact of the sense of smell on individual's moods and actions, published in her new book, “The Scent of Desire” where she focuses on how all aspects of people’s lives, from emotional, physical and sexual are all affected by smell.

In a survey of 99 men and 99 women, which she conducted in 2002, Herz found that women based their sexual attraction of a man on scent over other features. She also found that women had a better sense of scent than men. Men rated a woman’s scent second in importance, following their appearance.