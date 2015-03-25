Campaign Mailer Urges Texans to Vote for Dead Lawmaker

A slick new campaign mailer shows a smiling state representative and reminds voters of her many notable achievements in education, economics and politics.

The ad doesn't say that Republican Glenda Dawson died in September.

Dawson's campaign still continues. Campaign officials hope she will win re-election for a two-year term over the Democratic challenger. If she wins — likely in this heavily Republican district — Gov. Rick Perry will call a special election to fill the vacancy.

State Rep. Dennis Bonnen, who is overseeing the Dawson campaign, said that Dawson's daughter had mailed out a letter two weeks ago noting her mother's death and asking voters to continue to support the campaign.

Bonnen said the new flier was prepared as a "tribute" to the late Dawson, 65, and did not attempt to conceal her death, although there's no mention of it on the mailer. She died of complications from a short illness, according to a statement from her family.

"We don't suggest that there's a great thing she's going to accomplish for the voters in the future," Bonnen said. "We had already made it clear to voters in one piece that she had passed away. We didn't think it was necessarily necessary to repeat it."

