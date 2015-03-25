'Campaign Carl' Cameron: Week Ending Jan. 4

The Democratic candidates for president have hit the campaign trail

running, and so has our own "Campaign" Carl Cameron — hot on the

hopefuls' heels with the latest in the race to overtake President George W.

Bush and take over the White House.



Stay tuned to FOX News for

the latest in the run-up

to election 2004.

Debates. Primaries.

Conventions. You name it,

FNC is there.

So check back for daily

road updates from

"Campaign Carl," brought

to you by the political

channel of record.

Plus, watch past reports

in our video archive





From the Trail: