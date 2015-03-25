California Police Stun Naked DUI Suspect

California authorities got a shock of their own when they discovered that a drunken driving suspect they had just stunned with a Taser was completely naked.

Santa Ana police say the naked man was pulled over by police Wednesday night after his van hit a car.

Police Commander Stephen Colon says a driver alerted officers to the van that had just hit his car. He says the driver was fumbling in the front seat and refused to put his hands up.

Policed used a stun gun on his head and neck and then saw he was completely naked.

Colon says the man, whose name was not released, was being tested for drugs or alcohol.