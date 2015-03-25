California Man Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Ambulance That Came to Save Him

A man was arrested for allegedly stealing an ambulance that arrived to help him after a car crash. The California Highway Patrol said a 20-year-old man drove his Honda Accord off State Route 299 and over an embankment into several trees Thursday night.

When emergency personnel arrived, he refused treatment. Instead he hopped into the ambulance and sped away.

CHP officers and Humboldt County deputies gave chase and managed to disable the ambulance by laying spikes on the road.

The man was booked into jail on suspicion of evading a police officer, stealing an emergency vehicle and driving under the influence of a controlled substance.