Bush Plans Trip to Argentina, Brazil and Panama

President Bush (search) will travel to Argentina next month for the Summit of the Americas, the third such meeting of Western Hemisphere leaders he will attend, the White House announced Wednesday.

During the Nov. 3-5 visit he will meet with President Nestor Kirchner (search), said spokesman Scott McClellan.

"This visit will allow the president to continue his dialogue with the hemisphere's democratically-elected leaders, highlight our engagement in the region and promote consolidation of democracy and the expansion of economic opportunity and prosperity through open markets and free trade," McClellan said.

After the summit Bush will visit Brazil Nov. 5-6 for talks with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (search). He will then travel to Panama on Nov. 6-7 to meet with President Martin Torrijos Espino (search).