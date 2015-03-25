Bus Driver Fired After Kicking Girl, 9, Off Bus for Changing Seats

A school bus driver has been fired and may face charges after a 9-year-old girl was dropped off on a busy highway after switching seats without permission.

Cyrena Medbury was ordered off the bus on Route 9 Wednesday more than a mile from her home in Shrewsbury, Mass.

"I switched seats," Cyrena Medbury told FOX News on Monday.

Donald Davison Jr. of Grafton was fired by the school bus company AA Transportation Inc. after the incident came to light.

"I would like to see child endangerment charges on him," Melissa Doyle, Cyrena's mother, told FOX News.

Another parent from the school picked the girl up and drove her home after being phoned by his daughter from the bus.

"She actually didn't walk all of the way home," Doyle told FOX News. "She started to walk and was picked up by a little girl that was on the bus and saw the incident, and she told her dad and she convinced her dad to go and get [Cyrena] and bring her home. So thank goodness there was a nice person out there that got her home safely."

Sgt. Alfred Pratt of the Shrewsbury Police Department told the Telegram & Gazette of Worcester that he couldn't say anything more than it was "an active investigation."

Davison was replaced by a temporary driver the final two days of the week and the bus company provided a monitor.

A call for comment to a listing for Davison was not immediately returned.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.