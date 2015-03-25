Bullets Fired Into Crowd at New York Birthday Party

Police say gunmen sprayed bullets into a group gathered for a birthday party on Long Island, hurting four men.

Suffolk County police say about 10 people were on the front lawn of a Brentwood home just after midnight Saturday when seven or eight shots burst from behind a van in the driveway next door. Brentwood is about 40 miles east of New York City.

Police say the gunmen had covered their faces with something white. They ran away.

Three victims in their 20s have been treated at local hospitals and released. The fourth, who is 19, is in stable condition.