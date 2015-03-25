Bullet Fired Through Massachusetts Mayor's Office

The mayor of a Massachusetts city says he or his staff may have been targeted by a bullet fired through the window of the executive suite at city hall.

Lawrence Mayor Michael Sullivan told The Eagle-Tribune that emotions are running high as the city faces a $5 million deficit and municipal workers are being let go.

The bullet went through double-pane window, a plastic shade and ricocheted off a wall. The shooting likely happened over the weekend and the damage discovered Monday occurred in a section of the office where City Planner Michael Sweeney sits.

The bullet hit the wall several feet above Sweeney's desk.

Police had not located the bullet as of Monday night.

Police Chief John Romero says he is stepping up patrols around city hall.

