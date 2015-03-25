Expand / Collapse search
Last Update March 25, 2015

Bulgaria Confirms Death of Hostage in Iraq

By | Associated Press

SOFIA, Bulgaria – Bulgaria's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday confirmed the identity of a body found in Iraq's Tigris River as that of a Bulgarian truck driver taken hostage by Al Qaeda (search)-linked militants.

The ministry, citing DNA analysis, issued a statement saying that the body found July 22 in the Tigris River was that of Ivaylo Kepov.

Kepov, 32, and another trucker, Georgi Lazov, 30, were kidnapped in the end of June in the northern Iraqi city of Mosul by militants loyal to the Jordanian-born terror suspect Abu Musab al-Zarqawi (search).

The body of Lazov was found July 14, also in the Tigris.