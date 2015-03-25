Brooks & Dunn on Top at Inspirational Country Music Awards

Brooks & Dunn's "Believe" won song and video of the year honors Thursday during the 12th annual Inspirational Country Music Awards show.

Craig Wiseman, who co-wrote the gospel-flavored hit with the duo's Ronnie Dunn, won the same award last year with Tim McGraw's song "Live Like You Were Dying."

"Believe" was also a big winner at the Country Music Association Awards on Monday, taking single, song and video of the year honors.

The show, presented by The Christian Country Music Association, aired from the Acuff Theatre on the Gospel Music Channel.

Performers included Charlie Daniels, Lonestar, Alabama's Randy Owen and the Backstreet Boys' Brian Littrell.

A partial list of winners:

• Entertainer of the year: Mike Hammock

• Male vocalist: Tommy Brandt

• Female vocalist: Melanie Walker

• Vocal duo of the year: Branded

• Vocal group: Fox Brothers

• Trio of the year: Jeff Treece Band

• Song of the year: "Believe," Brooks & Dunn

• Songwriter of the year: Mike Manuel

• Mainstream country artist: Carrie Underwood

• New artist of the year:Corey Brooks

• Video of the year: "Believe," Brooks & Dunn

• Living legend award: Joe Babcock