British Police Face Criticism for Dressing Three Officers in Burkhas

A public relations initiative in Britain left the South Yorkshire Police running for cover … in burkhas.

The initiative involved three police women spending the day in full body veils in an attempt to learn about Islam, according to Dail Mail.

The South Yorkshire Police dressed three female police officers in burkhas, and sent them walking through the streets of the northern city of Sheffield.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said that the exercise was just one of many activities South Yorkshire Police have planned with communities and ethnic minority leaders to secure strong relationships, celebrate diversity and encourage integration, working towards a safer, closer society.

However, some critics, according to the Daily Mail, have labeled the exercise a 'gimmick' and an "absurd diversion from real policing."

“You just couldn't make it up. The victims of crime must be amazed that the police have so much time on their hands that they can spend a day playing dress-up,” said Douglas Murray, director of the Centre for Social Cohesion, in an interview with the Daily Mail.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

