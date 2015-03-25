Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

story
Published
Last Update January 13, 2015

British Police Arrest Suspect in Spate of Letter Bombings

By | Associated Press

LONDON – British police arrested a suspect in a series of letter bombs sent to offices linked to traffic enforcement, authorities said Monday.

The man was arrested in Cambridge, England, police said.

On Feb. 5, a woman was injured by an exploding parcel at the head office of Capita Group PLC in London. One of the company's many government contracts is for designing and running a system for enforcing the $16 daily charge imposed on motorists in central London.

Two people were injured Feb. 6 in an explosion at Vantis PLC in Wokingham, 40 miles southwest of London. The accounting company reported the package was addressed to a client. Police said the company's clients include Speed Check Services, which provides traffic monitoring technology.

The next day, three people were treated after a parcel bomb exploded at the headquarters of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency in Swansea, Wales.