Boy George Sentenced to Jail Term for False Imprisonment of Male Escort

A British judge has sentenced former Culture Club frontman Boy George to 15 months in jail after he was convicted of falsely imprisoning a male escort.

Last year, Norwegian escort Audun Carlsen told a trial that in 2007 he was handcuffed to a wall hook at the east London apartment of the singer -- whose real name is George O'Dowd.

Prosecutors said Carlsen was held by O'Dowd for under an hour. The singer had denied the charges, but he was convicted in December.

O'Dowd was sentenced on Friday.