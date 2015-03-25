Boy, 3, Has Heart Attack, Dies While Playing on Trampoline

A 3-year-old boy died after suffering a heart attacking while playing on a trampoline.

The boy was taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital in England shortly after 11 a.m. Monday where he was pronounced dead.

Paramedics were called to a house in West Heath, Birmingham, after the child stopped breathing.

He had been playing on the trampoline in his garden when he fell ill, the city's coroner's office said.

"Our crews carried out resuscitation attempts and the boy was conveyed to (the) hospital, but unfortunately nothing could be done to save him,and he was confirmed dead at the hospital,” said a spokeswoman for the ambulance service that responded to the incident.

