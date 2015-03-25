Bonnie Raitt Sings 'About to End' About Bush

Winding up her summer tour across Europe, Bonnie Raitt (search) drew thunderous applause at the Stockholm Jazz Festival for dedicating a classic to President George Bush.

"We're gonna sing this for George Bush (search) because he's out of here, people!" Raitt crowed Tuesday night before she launched into the opening licks of "Your Good Thing (Is About to End)," a cover that was featured on her 1979 album, "The Glow."

The song, written by Isaac Hayes (search) and David Porter, has been sung by several notable performers, including Mable John and Lou Rawls.

Raitt's comments resulted in a round of applause and even whistles from among the estimated 3,000 concertgoers at the Swedish capital's annual jazz event held on the banks of the downtown Skeppsholmen island.

Swedes are skeptical of Bush, and the Scandinavian country refused to support his efforts in the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.

The Grammy-winning singer is no stranger to political activism. Her Web site urges fans to learn more about preserving the environment and she was a founding member of MUSE, or Musicians United for Save Energy.