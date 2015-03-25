Bodies of 2 Men Who Attempted to Swim Across Colorado River Found

The bodies of two people who had attempted to swim across the Colorado River but were swept away have been found.

Grand Canyon National Park spokeswoman Maureen Oltrogge says the bodies were discovered Thursday afternoon by a private boating party and a commercial river operator.

Park rangers used a helicopter to retrieve the body of 16-year-old Saif Savaya on Thursday, about 10 miles downriver from where he last had been seen.

The body of 22-year-old Joey Merrill was found about 12 miles downriver and was flown out of the canyon Friday morning.

A third person also drowned in the incident on April 30, 16-year-old Mark Merrill. His body was found days later.

The three had been on a trip sponsored by the Tri-City Baptist Church in Tempe, Ariz.