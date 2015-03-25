Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

story
Published
Last Update March 25, 2015

Bob Sellers

By | Fox News

Bob Sellers is an anchor of FOX News Live. He joined FOX News Channel in 2002.

Previously, Sellers was the anchor of Market Watch and Today's Business on CNBC. He also served as a fill-in anchor for many of CNBC's daytime programs, including Squawk Box and Power Lunch.

Sellers also worked as a daytime anchor and reporter for KING TV, in Seattle Washington and covered George W. Bush's first campaign for governor of Texas for KENS TV, San Antonio, Texas. He has worked as a stock broker for Shearson Lehman Brothers and as the editor and publisher of The Sports Page.

Sellers began his journalism career as a special assignment anchor for The Business Channel, in Los Angeles, California.

He graduated from the University of Virginia with a bachelor of arts in Government and Foreign Affairs.