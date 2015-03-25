Bob Sellers is an anchor of FOX News Live. He joined FOX News Channel in 2002.

Previously, Sellers was the anchor of Market Watch and Today's Business on CNBC. He also served as a fill-in anchor for many of CNBC's daytime programs, including Squawk Box and Power Lunch.

Sellers also worked as a daytime anchor and reporter for KING TV, in Seattle Washington and covered George W. Bush's first campaign for governor of Texas for KENS TV, San Antonio, Texas. He has worked as a stock broker for Shearson Lehman Brothers and as the editor and publisher of The Sports Page.

Sellers began his journalism career as a special assignment anchor for The Business Channel, in Los Angeles, California.

He graduated from the University of Virginia with a bachelor of arts in Government and Foreign Affairs.