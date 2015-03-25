Bio: Larry Lindsey

Quick biographical data on White House economic adviser Lawrence B. Lindsey, who resigned Friday morning:

NAME — Lawrence B. "Larry" Lindsey.

AGE — 48, born July 18, 1954.

EDUCATION — B.A., Bowdoin College, 1976. M.A. and Ph.D. in economics, Harvard University, 1985.

EXPERIENCE — Senior White House economic adviser, January 2001 to present; Federal Reserve, governor, 1991-1997; Board of the Neighborhood Reinvestment Corp., chairman, 1993-1997; special assistant to President George Bush for policy development, 1989-91; professor of economics at Harvard, 1984-89; senior tax policy economist on President Reagan's Council of Economic Advisers, 1981-84.

FAMILY — Wife, Susan; two children.