Billboard: Daughtry Top Seller of '07; Beyonce's 'Irreplaceable' Top Song

He may not have won "American Idol," but Chris Daughtry is the king of the album charts this year, according to Billboard.

The "Idol" finalist's band, Daughtry, sold 3.2 million copies of their self-titled debut, making it the most popular album of the year, according to the trade magazine. The group was followed by Akon, whose "Konvicted" sold 2.7 million; Fergie's "The Dutchess," which sold 2.4 million; the "Hannah Montana" soundtrack with 2.5 million copies sold; and 2005's "American Idol" champ Carrie Underwood, whose "Some Hearts" sold 2.3 million copies.

Beyonce's "Irreplaceable" was the No. 1 single of the year, followed by Rihanna's "Umbrella." Both have been nominated for a Grammy for record of the year. Rounding out the top five was Gwen Stefani at No. 3 with "The Sweet Escape," Fergie's "Big Girls Don't Cry" at No. 4, and T-Pain's "Buy U A Drank (Shawty Snappin')" at No. 5.

The Police's reunion tour was named the top tour of the year, grossing at least $212 million.