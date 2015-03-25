Beyonce: The Next 'Wonder Woman'?

Singing superstar Beyonce wants to add anther title to her long list of accomplishments — superhero.

"I want to do a superhero movie and what would be better than Wonder Woman? It would be great," the award-winning singer and actress told the Los Angeles Times. "And it would be a very bold choice. A black Wonder Woman would be a powerful thing. It's time for that, right?"

The 27-year-old wife of rapper Jay-Z told the newspaper she already met with reps from Warner Bros. and DC Comics and expressed her interest in the role Lynda Carter made famous in the 1970s.

Should she get the role, Beyonce says she would have to stay in top shape.

"I would definitely have to keep it right for that costume. The way that Lynda Carter wore it, she was sooo fine," Beyonce told the Los Angeles Times.

