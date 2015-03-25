Benet Apologizes in Song to Berry

Eric Benet (search) is singing an apology to ex-wife Halle Berry (search).

Benet said lyrics in his upcoming album include an apology — but she's heard it all before.

"I think somewhere along the way, she's heard everything," he told "Access Hollywood" in an interview broadcast Tuesday. "Maybe she hasn't heard the songs, but she's heard everything I have to say."

Berry filed for divorce from the R&B singer last April after about three years of marriage.

Tabloids speculated about Benet's faithfulness.

"Some of it is truth," but the reports also were full of misconceptions, Benet told "Access Hollywood."

"I think the biggest misconception is that there is something wrong with me," he said. "It's like the whole picture that was painted was ...'sex addict.'"

Benet also denied being a sex addict last year. In a July interview with ABC's "Primetime Thursday," he denied he ever committed adultery but acknowledged indiscretions that entailed "verbally inappropriate" behavior and "physical contact that was extremely inappropriate and wrong in a marriage."