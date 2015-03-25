Beer May Strengthen Bones, Study Finds

Here’s another reason to have a beer – a recent study suggests that females who drink beer on a regular basis are less likely to suffer from osteoporosis, London’s Daily Telegraph reported.

The medical journal Nutrition says that beer has a high level of silicon, which slows down the thinning that leads to broken bones and helps form new ones.

Beer also has phytoestrogens, which are also good for keeping bones healthy and strong.

Scientists asked more than 1,000 women in their 40s about their drinking habits. They then scanned the women’s hands, and found the women who drank beer had denser hands.

“Silicon plays a major role in bone formation,” the researchers said. “Beer has been claimed to be one of the most important sources of silicon in the Western diet."

