Bad Girl Figure Skater Tonya Harding Makes Bizarre 911 Call

Tonya Harding, America's infamous bad-girl figure skater, made it back into the headlines this week with a bizarre 911 call she placed anonymously, reported TMZ.com.

Harding, the ex-Olympian most famous for her involvement in the 1994 attack on fellow figure skater Nancy Kerrigan, was taped by a 911 operator claiming that five armed intruders were trying to steal her car and hide rifles on her property.

Harding refused to give her last name on the tape, and her accusations turned out to be false.

Later, someone else called to say Harding was seeing animals.

Her agent claimed the odd behavior was due to a combination of legal prescription medications.

Harding has had multiple run-ins with the law since the Kerrigan attack. She has also appeared on celebrity boxing shows.

When You Gotta Go …

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- SkyWest Airlines apologized to a passenger who said he wasn't allowed to use the restroom during a one-hour flight and ended up urinating in an air-sickness bag.

James Whipple said he had two "really big beers" at the Boise, Idaho airport. While on a flight to Salt Lake City on March 7 he wanted to use the cabin restroom.

The captain had declared it off-limits during the short flight because a light wasn't working.

Whipple said he had used the cabin restroom before the plane departed but had to go again and finally reached for the air-sickness bag.

"It was like I had no choice," Whipple told The Salt Lake Tribune, which posted the story on its Web site Friday.

No other passengers noticed Whipple using the bag, but a flight attendant asked him about it and told the captain, who called airport police.

Whipple was questioned and took a taxi home to Sandy, a Salt Lake City suburb.

The airline sent him a letter of apology and a flight voucher, SkyWest spokeswoman Sabrena Suite-Mangum said Friday.

She said SkyWest decided to go ahead with the flight and get the light fixed in Salt Lake City, rather than delaying it or canceling it for repairs.

"For such a short flight, we really felt we were trying to inconvenience the least number of passengers possible by operating that flight," Suite-Mangum said.

Blind Leading the Deaf

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. (AP) -- Cars have been Larry Woody's life for more than 30 years. He fixed them, he raced them, he restored them. But five years ago on Interstate 5 a truck blew across the median and drove over his tiny Toyota Celica. He almost died, and he was blinded.



But Woody, 46, still works on his 1968 El Camino, dabbles in racing and recently bought his own shop, D & D Foreign Automotive, in Cottage Grove. And he has hired a deaf assistant.

His red-tipped cane stands idle. He walks without hesitation through his shop. He handles the paperwork and billing with the help of a talking computer. He still changes fuel lines, hoists cars and changes filters.

"So much of it is done by feel anyway," he told the Eugene Register-Guard. "I use my hands to see what I'm doing now."

He has hired Otto Shima, 17, an apprentice from Cottage Grove High School, but they have never spoken directly. Shima was born deaf.

Interpreter J.J. Johansson accompanies Shima on his twice-weekly visits to the shop. Her hands fly as she first translates what Woody says to Shima and then turns and voices his reply.

Recently the two stood under the open hood of a truck in need of clutch parts.

Woody felt among boxes until he grasped the right one. Removing a hose, he ran his fingers along it, telling Shima what role it played in the engine.

"He's just another student and I'm just another guy trying to help him," Woody said. "I kinda put the disabilities aside."

Shima said that Woody inspires him because "he never gives up."

About a year after his accident, he was behind the wheel of a race car. Taking direction from a friend through an earbud, he drove a buddy's car about 30 mph around the Cottage Grove Speedway track at least 25 times. The next summer he did a couple of demolition derbies in an Oldsmobile modified to allow a passenger to sit with him and be his eyes.

This month he got a spot on CBS Evening News. Since then he has received grateful calls from people, some blind, some not.

He said a caller from Florida said he had recently dropped out of flight school, too intimidated to take his final exam.

"He told me, `If you can do what you're doing in your condition, I have no excuse. I'm going back,' " Woody said. "That's what it's all about right there, helping someone I don't know."

Kathleen O'Gieblyn, a vocational rehabilitation counselor at the Eugene Oregon Commission for the Blind, worked with Woody following his accident. She called his story "extremely empowering."

Woody left high school to work in 1978 and married his sweetheart, Della. With help from Della and the Oregon Commission for the Blind he vowed to return to work less than a year after his accident. He learned Braille, to walk with a cane, and to operate in total darkness.

"Some people wake up and say, `Oh, man, I've gotta go to work.' I get up and say, `Oh man, I get to go to work,'" Woody said.

Eat Sheep Testicles? You'd Have to Be Nuts

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (AP) -- Hundreds of people waited in lines for up to an hour for a chance to taste something different at the 16th annual Mountain Oyster Fry.

Servers at five booths dispensed about 130 pounds of "fried oysters," or sheep testicles, at the Saturday event in this historic mining town about 25 miles southeast of Reno.

Visitors gave mixed reviews to the tiny morsels, which can be fried, barbecued, stuffed, or ground up and sauteed.

"People think, `Oh sheep testicles, gross,' but it was pretty good," said Amanda Palmer, 21, of nearby Carson City.

Among other things, the versatile meat has been used in tacos and sloppy Joes.

"We try to get families from all over to try them, but they're all `nuh-uh,'" said Shauna Reese, 32, of Reno. "It's just another tender meat."

