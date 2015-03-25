Baby Girl Dies as Doctors Fight Over Delivery

A newborn girl died after two doctors fought over who was going to deliver her while the mother was in labor, it has emerged.

The young mother begged the doctors to stop fighting and help her, she told a Brazilian television station.

But her pleas appear to have fallen on deaf ears. Her baby daughter suffocated to death, witnesses have said.

The two doctors were fired by the public hospital in the small city of Ivinhema near the border with Paraguay.

Brazilian authorities have launched an investigation over whether the delivery room fight caused the death or contributed to it.

Brazil's Globo TV said witnesses reported one doctor got angry early Tuesday morning because the other doctor was summoned to deliver the baby for 32-year-old Gislaine de Matos Rodrigues even though he was not scheduled to be on duty.

Rodrigues, a seamstress, said she was terrified when the fight broke out.

'I asked them to stop fighting and help me,' she told Globo TV. 'One of the nurses came to protect me and console me.'

A third doctor took over the delivery after hospital security guards removed the fighting doctors, Rodrigues said.

She said her baby girl was dead upon delivery.

Witnesses said the baby died of asphyxiation following complications, Globo TV reported.

One of the doctors admitted to Globo TV there was a fight in the delivery room, but blamed his colleague.

'I didn't get in a fight with him,' said Dr. Sinomar Ricardo. 'He got into a fight with me.'

The network said it was unable to interview the second doctor.

Police said they will investigate, and the regional body that oversees doctors in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul also launched a probe.

The two doctors were given 10 days to report their versions of what happened in the hospital's delivery room.

The autopsy report on the baby's death is expected to be released next week.

Source Link: The Daily Mail