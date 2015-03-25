Baby Born Without Eyes Due to Rare Disorder

A baby in Florida was born with a rare condition that has left her without eyes, Fox5Vegas.com reported.

Brielle Garrison suffers from anophthalmia, which is a disorder that results in the absence of ocular tissue and usually develops during pregnancy.

Dr. Manny Alvarez, managing editor of health at FoxNews.com and Chairman of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Reproductive Science at Hackensack University Medical Center in New Jersey, said he has delivered several babies with this ocular abnormality.

“The condition can usually be diagnosed by ultrasound – around 18 weeks,” Alvarez, who specializes in high-risk pregnancies, told FoxNews.com.” “The condition can be associated with other birth defects as well, including abnormal brain development."

Causes of anophthalmia may include genetic mutations and abnormal chromosomes, according to the National Institutes of Health. Researchers also believe that environmental factors, such as exposure to X-rays, chemicals, drugs or viruses may increase the risk, but research is not conclusive, the NIH said on its Web site.

Lori Garrison, Brielle's grandmother, said this has been incredibly hard on her family.

"For a baby to be born with no eyes is just so cruel, and because my daughter's 15, it was just mind boggling that such a thing could happen," Garrison said.

Brielle has a long road ahead of her and will have to have several surgeries so that her face does not become deformed, according to the report.

"It's hard," said Taylor Garrison, Brielle's mother. "I mean, this week we have an appointment every day, and there are always appointments (and) different doctors."

There is no treatment for severe anophthalmia, however children can be fitted for with an artificial eye for cosmetic purposes and to promote socket growth, the NIH said.

In a recent study in England, one in 10,000 newborns was found to have anopthalmia.

