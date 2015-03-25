Authorities Search for Small Plane Missing Near Orlando

Deputies are searching for a small engine Cessna plane that has gone missing after departing from Kissimmee Airport near Orlando en route to Fort Lauderdale.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office was contacted Monday at 10:52 p.m. Airport officials told deputies they lost contact with the plane shortly after takeoff.

The sheriff's office is searching a wooded area about 8.5 miles south of Kissimmee.

No further details were immediately available.