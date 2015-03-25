Arizona Man Charged With Running Child-Prostitution Ring

Phoenix police arrested a man accused of forcing underage girls into prostitution.

Sgt. Joel Tranter says the suspect was arrested early Thursday after an officer saw a teenage girl walking alone in the area of 27th Avenue and McDowell Road.

Tranter says the girl admitted that she was working as a prostitute, and that her pimp was nearby.

Tranter says police arrested a suspect after making a traffic stop, and that led them to a Mesa hotel near U.S. 60 and Dobson, where they found three more underage girls.

Tranter says the girls range in age from 15 to one who had just turned 18, and that three of them were runaways from the Los Angeles area and the other was a runaway from Oregon.

Tranter says the suspect arrived in the Phoenix area Tuesday from Las Vegas.