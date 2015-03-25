Arizona Boy, 9, Living With Bullet in Head

Nine-year-old Cesar Pena wasn’t expected to survive after he was hit in the head by a stray bullet nearly a year ago. But Cesar defied the odds and is now healing at home with his family – despite the fact that the bullet is still lodged in his head.

Doctors have not removed the bullet because they said doing so could be deadly, KVOA News 4 in Tucson, Arizona reported.

As a result of the shooting, Cesar suffers short-term memory loss and his left side is slightly paralyzed.

"He couldn't hold his head,” Cesar's mother Lizett Pena, told the TV station. “I had to re-teach him how to eat, how to talk."

For now, Cesar is home-schooled and wears protective head gear.

Next week, Cesar will undergo a second surgery to replace part of his skull bone.

