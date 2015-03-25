Argentine Lawmakers Throw Chairs, Punches During Session

Argentine lawmakers pushed, punched and threw chairs at each other during a raucous session to choose the president of a northern province's lower house.

At least 10 legislators were slightly injured during the chaotic scuffle in Chaco, 620 miles north of the capital, Buenos Aires.

Chaco Gov. Jorge Capitanich said he regrets the violence, which broke out when officials from the governing party tried to stop opposition lawmakers from entering a session of the legislature.

Legislators were seen on local television hurling plastic chairs and pushing and shouting at each other.