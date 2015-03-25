Argentina Demands Holocaust-Denying Bishop Leave Country

The Argentine Interior Ministry is ordering Holocaust-denying Bishop Richard Williamson to leave the country within 10 days.

The ministry said Thursday that Williamson "has concealed the true motive for his stay in the country" because he said he was an employee of a non-governmental group rather than declaring "his true activity" as the director of a seminary.

Williamson was removed as the head of the seminary last week by the ultraconservative Society of St. Pius X after reports of his denial of the Holocaust prompted the Vatican to demand he recant.