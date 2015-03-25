Appalachian State Lifts Lockdown Imposed After Sighting of Gunman
BOONE, N.C. – Officials at Appalachian State University in Boone have lifted a campus-wide lockdown.
The school imposed the lockdown Monday after a man was reported carrying a gun nearby. But the school said shortly after 6:30 p.m. that no further sightings of the suspect had been reported.
An alert posted on the university's Web site said a white male in a black Pink Floyd T-shirt and wearing a dark jacket and ski mask was seen near campus with a small black handgun. No shots were fired and no injuries were reported.
The school said classes are canceled classes for the night, but will resume as scheduled on Tuesday.