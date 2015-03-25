Appalachian State Lifts Lockdown Imposed After Sighting of Gunman

Officials at Appalachian State University in Boone have lifted a campus-wide lockdown.

The school imposed the lockdown Monday after a man was reported carrying a gun nearby. But the school said shortly after 6:30 p.m. that no further sightings of the suspect had been reported.

An alert posted on the university's Web site said a white male in a black Pink Floyd T-shirt and wearing a dark jacket and ski mask was seen near campus with a small black handgun. No shots were fired and no injuries were reported.

The school said classes are canceled classes for the night, but will resume as scheduled on Tuesday.

Click here to read more on this story from MyFOXWGHP.com.