Antiguan Police Make Arrest in Murder of American Woman

A man from Dominica has been arrested as a suspect in the killing of a San Francisco woman during a cruise stopover to celebrate her sister's wedding.

Police say 24-year-old Tishara Daniel has confessed to the Jan. 19 fatal stabbing of Nina Nilssen.

Daniel allegedly was carrying Nilssen's camera when he was arrested Friday near the crime scene in the affluent English Harbor boating community, which has become a target of the Caribbean island's crime wave.

Police also say they have "what is believed to be the weapon" that killed the 29-year-old woman.

Daniel is scheduled for a court hearing Monday.

Nilssen was attacked after apparently wandering off alone following a beach barbecue with friends and relatives. An autopsy found the San Francisco State University graduate student died from a single stab wound to the neck.