Animal Control Officer Shooting His Cow Also Shoots, Kills Man

Virginia State Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man killed while another man was shooting one of his cows.

Police say no charges have been filed in the case so far.

They say Garland Nester, a Floyd County animal control officer, was shooting one of his cows at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday when he also shot 75-year-old Paul A. Belcher. Belcher died at the scene.

It was not immediately clear why Belcher was on the scene, what his relationship was with Nester and why Nester was shooting at the cow.

Floyd County Sheriff's Office authorities asked state police to investigate the incident because Nester is employed by the county.