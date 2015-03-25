American Sisters Injured in London Blasts

Two Tennessee sisters vacationing in London were among the subway riders injured in Thursday's explosions and both were hospitalized, their father said.

Dudley Benton said he had talked to their doctors and was told his daughters would recover. He had not spoken to them as of Thursday afternoon.

College students Kathleen "Katie" Benton, 21, and Emily Benton, 20, were on the subway when it was hit by an explosion, their father told The Associated Press.

He did not know the extent of their injuries but the family later provided information that was posted on their church's Web site. According to the Web site, Katie Benton was injured by shrapnel in her back, leg and neck. Emily Benton's injuries were to her feet and an arm, including broken bones. She underwent surgery.

Their mother was planning to go to London, the Web site said. Dudley Benton said his daughters were traveling alone during their summer break from college.

Katie Benton is a student at the University of Tennessee, and Emily Benton is a student at Pellissippi State Technical Community College in Knoxville.