GRETA VAN SUSTEREN, HOST: National Security Adviser Condoleezza Rice (search) has officially been nominated to replace Colin Powell as secretary of state.

GEORGE WALKER BUSH, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: As a girl in the segregated South, Dr. Rice saw the promise of America violated by racial discrimination and by the violence that comes from hate. But she was taught by her mother, Angelina, and her father, the Reverend John Rice, that human dignity is a gift of God and that the ideals of America would overcome oppression.

CONDOLEEZZA RICE, SECRETARY OF STATE-NOMINEE: It is humbling to imagine succeeding my dear friend and mentor, Colin Powell. He is one of the finest public servants our nation has ever produced. Colin Powell has been a great and inspirational secretary of state. It was my honor to serve alongside him, and he will be missed.

VAN SUSTEREN: Joining us in Washington is Republican Senator Kay Bailey Hutchison (search) of the great state of Texas, author of a new book, "American Heroines," and the subtitle, "The Spirited Women Who Shaped Our Country."

How did you come up with the idea to write about American heroines and women?

SEN. KAY BAILEY HUTCHISON, R-TEXAS: As I have traveled in places around the world that have repressed women, I came back and said, America is the greatest place on earth to be a woman. And our country is the greatest country on earth because we've used 100 percent of our talent, not just 50 percent. And I wanted to write about the women who did break the barriers, who set the stage so that we would be part of this great country.

VAN SUSTEREN: Well, it's a unique sort of literary device. You wrote about pioneers, but then you brought it up right up to the present time. So I mean, you've got some current leaders, as well.

HUTCHISON: Yes. I did the pioneers in a field, and then I interviewed contrary women still breaking barriers in those fields. So after Amelia Earhart, I interviewed Sally Ride, our first woman astronaut. And after Margaret Chase Smith, I interviewed Geraldine Ferarro and Sandra Day O'Connor. I interviewed Condoleezza Rice. She did a wonderful interview, along with Madeleine Albright. They were barrier-breakers, and of course, still are, after Oveta Culp Hobby, who was the first secretary of Health and Human Services. She was a Democrat in the Eisenhower administration.

VAN SUSTEREN: Well, I guess, you know, in reading the book, one of the things that I took away from it -- one of the big things -- is how lazy I am. You're a United States senator. You have two small children and you're racing back and forth to the state of Texas and you found time for the book.

HUTCHISON: Well, I'll tell you, I loved writing it. I grew from it. And I just wanted to do this. Particularly, I thought the spirit of American women was something that we ought to recognize. It's been a huge part of the success of our country. And even when women have had to struggle, they have kept their positive attitude. Even Alexis De Tocqueville, when he came through America in the late 1700s, remarked on the spirit of American women that was different from what he saw in European women.

VAN SUSTEREN: I don't mean to necessarily cheer the women on, but even the women of the United States Senate, both sides of the aisle, you all get along, don't you? You meet. You spend time together.

HUTCHISON: We do. We're friends. We do get along. And the Senate's a civilized place. We all get along. We know that if you don't vote with me today, you might vote with me tomorrow. But I do think that there's a special story. I did a piece on Margaret Chase Smith, the first woman to be reelected to the Senate four times. And she was powerful. She was very effective, and she was a barrier-breaker.

VAN SUSTEREN: It's sort of interesting. In reading your book, you asked the people what it was that brought them to where they are. And I thought that there were a couple sort of interesting -- we have some famous women who are -- got their start with baton twirling.

HUTCHISON: Lynne Cheney said, you know, today's young girls have sports. And they learn competitiveness and they learn how to work hard and keep going when they're injured. We didn't have that in our age. But she said, I had baton twirling. And I said, Well, did you compete? And she said Oh, yes. I was the Wyoming state champion. And besides that, she said, before I lose my dignity, Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a baton twirler, too.

VAN SUSTEREN: It says that Lynne Cheney was state champion for several years, so it wasn't just a one-year -- and will admit, I have a bowling trophy. I'll put that right on the table, my bowling trophy.

HUTCHISON: That was more sports than we had.

VAN SUSTEREN: I had a huge handicap. That's why. Condoleezza Rice is in your book, just been appointed to become secretary of state. What do you think about that appointment?

HUTCHISON: I think she is terrific. I really believe that she is the perfect person for the job. She can handle it. She already knows the heads of state throughout the world. She knows the issues. She knows the problems. And she has a wonderful demeanor. She is brilliant, but she's very calm, very deliberate. I think she has the right demeanor to be secretary of state.

VAN SUSTEREN: All right, let me ask you about something else. The Clinton library opens tomorrow. What's your thought on the new presidential library?

HUTCHISON: Well, I haven't seen it. Looks like a boxcar to me. It's supposed to be a bridge. I bet it's wonderful inside. I mean, those are historic things, all of those libraries are, and I'm sure it's very interesting.

VAN SUSTEREN: And your plans after the U.S. Senate? Are you going to run for governor of Texas or the president?

HUTCHISON: Oh, I haven't even thought about it. I'm writing a book, Greta.

VAN SUSTEREN: All right. Well, that's usually the first sign. That's the first tip. Anyway, it's a very uplifting book. It's great for women, "American Heroines." Senator, always nice to see you.

HUTCHISON: I hope it inspires young people, boys and girls, that you can fail, but if you keep on going, you can make whatever you want to be.

VAN SUSTEREN: Perseverance. Thank you very much, Senator.

