Sun., July 3 at 9 p.m. ET

Hosted by Newt Gingrich

Since September 11, 2001 (search), the United States has been on high alert, trying to protect our borders and interests from the next terrorist attack. But as our government does what it can to keep our country safe, a new type of enemy may already be here, threatening our towns and neighborhoods.

A new breed of international gangs has crossed our borders, leaving a violent trail of murder, rape and mayhem.

But that's just part of the problem. Experts warn that these gangs could also have ties to international terrorist groups. And, with their expertise in drug trafficking and smuggling, are these violent new gangs bringing weapons of mass destruction across our borders?

This weekend, join host Newt Gingrich as FOX News investigates: "American Gangs — Ties to Terror?"