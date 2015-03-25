Airline Employees Strip for Safety

So it's come to this.

In an effort to get passengers to pay more attention to the pre-flight safety videos shown on its aircraft, Air New Zealand has stripped them down to the "bare essentials."

The airline has begun showing a video featuring flight attendants and a pilot wearing nothing but a smile and some strategically-applied body paint. The virtual vestments are designed to look like the official uniforms of the cabin staff, right down to the jaunty scarves worn by the female flight attendants.

But don't cancel your childrens' vacation plans just yet. While the video plays out like a three-and-a-half minute striptease, it remains family friendly throughout, with all of the employees' private parts concealed by clever camerawork.

Clothing is still required for ticket holders.

