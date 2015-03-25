Accused Child Abuser Who Moonlighted as 'The Grinch' to Enter Plea

A plea hearing was scheduled for Monday for an accused child abuser who made his career dressing up as a character from a Dr. Seuss book, MyFOXKansasCity reported.

William Watkins, 54, who dressed up as the Grinch and Beetlejuice at a local haunted house, has been charged with child molestation, sodomy and possession of child pornography.

Watkins was first accused of child abuse several years ago when an 11-year-old girl came forward with accusations, myFOXKC said. Another girl came forward in December 2007, resulting in Watkins being charged with first degree child molestation, possession of child pornography and five counts of first degree statutory sodomy.

Five new victims have come forward since then, and Watkins has been charged with eight new counts including first degree child molestation involving girls under the age of 12, MyFOXKC reported.

Police found the costumed photographs at Watkins home, as well as child pornography on his computer. They released the photographs in the hopes that it would help bring more victims forward.

According to MyFOXKC, police suspect that Watkins has been abusing children since 1982.

