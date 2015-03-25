Abortion Protesters Show Up at Wrong House
SCOTIA, N.Y – An upstate New York woman says she feels "terrorized" after about 50 anti-abortion activists (search) showed up at her house.
The protesters thought they were demonstrating outside the home of an Albany-area doctor who performs abortions.
Instead, they chanted and held posters of mutilated fetuses outside the home of a couple with a two-month-old daughter.
The protesters used a bullhorn to yell "Evil dwells here."
The group apparently meant to target a neighbor who's an executive with Planned Parenthood Mohawk Hudson (search).
Police were on hand but say the protesters broke no laws.