Abortion Protesters Show Up at Wrong House

An upstate New York woman says she feels "terrorized" after about 50 anti-abortion activists (search) showed up at her house.

The protesters thought they were demonstrating outside the home of an Albany-area doctor who performs abortions.

Instead, they chanted and held posters of mutilated fetuses outside the home of a couple with a two-month-old daughter.

The protesters used a bullhorn to yell "Evil dwells here."

The group apparently meant to target a neighbor who's an executive with Planned Parenthood Mohawk Hudson (search).

Police were on hand but say the protesters broke no laws.