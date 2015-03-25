50 Baltimore Children Stung By Bees At School

Baltimore County (search) fire officials say about 50 second-graders were stung by yellow jackets at Deep Creek Elementary School in Essex this afternoon.

Fire department spokesman Elise Armacost (search) says two children had mild allergic reactions to the stings, but no one suffered a serious reaction. Some of the children were picked up by their parents, while the rest -- around 40 children -- are being taken to area hospitals as a precaution.

Armacost says the entire second grade -- about 100 kids -- was outside looking at trees as part of a science class. One of the children disturbed a tree stump that had a yellow jacket nest inside, and the yellow jackets stormed out and stung the children.

A few were stung after they got back inside the school by yellow jackets that had gotten inside their clothing.