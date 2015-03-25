5 San Antonio Police Officers Reassigned Over Racy Photos

Five police officers who serve on bicycle patrol in downtown San Antonio have been temporarily reassigned.

That's after photographs surfaced on the Internet of them posing in uniform with women in racy poses.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said the photos aired by WOAI-TV Tuesday send "the wrong message" to the public.

The photos show scantily clad women in various poses with the officers. Many are sexually suggestive, with women lifting their dresses or bending over. They were sent to the television station in an e-mail after they were originally posted on a MySpace profile.

McManus says the officers have been transferred while the matter is investigated, which is routine for such complaints. Punishment could range from a reprimand to a three-day suspension, he said.

Ben Sifuentes is an attorney who has represented police officers in disciplinary cases. he tells the San Antonio Express-News that officers working downtown are susceptible to drunken revelers taking photos.