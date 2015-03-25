4 Vegas Schools Reopening After Lockdown

Authorities say they are allowing parents to pick up children from two locked down schools in North Las Vegas after a teenager fired shots at a police officer and three other people in the neighborhood.

North Las Vegas police Sgt. Tim Bedwell says parents must show valid identification to pick up their children attending elementary schools H.P Fitzgerald and Jo Mackey. The schools with 500 to 600 students each were locked down Monday about 30 minutes before school was to let out.

Authorities say two other schools in lock-down are Desert Rose Adult High School and Career Center and Jeffrey Behavior Junior and Senior High School. Students had been dismissed for the day when those schools were locked down.

Bedwell says a police officer and a city worker were investigating two people for illegal dumping when a teen opened fire from a neighborhood nearby.