3 Family Members Killed in Chicago Suburb Home Invasion

Three people who were found fatally shot inside their house after an apparent home invasion in west suburban Darien, Ill., Tuesday morning have been identified, MyFoxChicago.com reported.

Police Chief Robert Pavelchic said the victims were Jeffrey Kramer, 50, Lori Kramer, 48, and their son, Michael Kramer, 20. Pavelchic also said three other people were inside the home at the time of the shooting: a daughter, a son and another woman whose relationship to the family is not yet known.

At 2:59 a.m. police received a call from the daughter, who is believed to be in her early 20s, inside the house. She was hiding upstairs and told police she heard a suspicious noise or shots fired in the home in the Tara Hill subdivision in the 8900 block of Kilkenny Drive, according to Darien Deputy Police Chief John Cooper.

Police found a woman and two men fatally shot in the house, where they all lived, according to Cooper.

The three who survived the attack were being interviewed the Darien Police Department and contacting other family members.

Jeffrey Kramer owns a towing company in Cicero, but police had no information about whether the family business may be somehow involved in the shooting.

The incident was an apparent home invasion according to Cooper who said no one — including the person who called police — witnessed the attack although they were inside the house.

No children were there and none of the victims were taken to hospitals, Cooper said.

Although a suspect is not in custody, police do not consider it a threat to anyone else.

“Yes, there is somebody out there," Cooper said, but also said they did not consider it a public safety issue, and schools or homes in the area were not evacuated.

“We are trying to figure out who we are looking for,’’ Cooper said. “It wasn't a random thing. It was a targeted thing.’’ The deputy chief said he did not know immediately if anything was taken from the home.

Police had been waiting on a search warrant to enter the home, but the family has since given consent for a search and deputies were collecting evidence inside.

Traffic in the area was not affected, according to Cooper, who said the Kilkenny Drive address is just north of I-55 and east of Lemont Road.

“It’s not near any main roads. There is no problem for commuters,’’ he said.

The DuPage County Coroner was on the scene Tuesday morning.

