2 U.K. Musicians Jailed for Murder Plot of Pregnant Teen
Two teenage music producers have been jailed for a total of 32 years for plotting to murder a pregnant 15-year-old they thought stood in the way of their fame.
Brandon Jolie, 19, who made an album with chart-topping grime star Tinchy Stryder, wanted the victim killed to stop her from having his baby.
He recruited fellow musician Kingsley Ogundele, 19, during a six-hour online chat after complaining she was "trying to f*** up my life."
Jolie lured the 15-year-old girl to Regents Canal in Islington, north London, where Ogundele was waiting.
Rapper Ogundele then battered her over the head with a metal pole, punched and kicked her and pushed her into the water despite her crying out "please don't, I'm pregnant."
But her life was saved by a passer-by who stopped Ogundele holding her head under the water then chased off her attacker and pulled her out of the water.
She later gave birth to a healthy baby boy.